Letter, 8/19: Remote learners at disadvantage
Coronavirus Outbreak

Lincoln Public Schools has touted its pandemic procedures as a way to mitigate the risks of COVID-19 while providing a high quality education to all  Lincoln children.

Their plan, however, severely disadvantages students whose parents choose remote learning for them. Those students are intentionally relegated to a second-class status. Their “learning” will consist of watching a live classroom via Zoom with little to no interaction from their teacher or peers. This is shameful, as there are a variety of high-quality, evidenced-based online learning approaches that engage students the district could have selected.

They could have listened to concerns from parents and teachers about how all students will suffer with the teachers’ divided attention. They could have assigned high-risk teachers to teach remote students, rather than force them retire or resign. Remote teachers for remote learners would improve instruction for all students.

Michelle Howell Smith, Lincoln

