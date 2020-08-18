Letter, 8/19: Mask mandates save lives

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gov. Pete Ricketts made a very surprising comment in opposition of mask mandates during his latest press conference: “Mandates would actually encourage resistance, and we’d get less people using masks.”

Governor Ricketts does not cite any research supporting his stance, but there is scientific evidence that mask mandates are effective – both in terms of increasing mask use and slowing the spread of COVID-19.

Health Affairs published an article looking at the “natural experiment” of comparing the experience of 15 states that issued mask mandates. They found that mask mandates on average lowered the daily case rate of COVID-19 by about 2%. The mask mandates in these 15 states averted between 230,000 and 450,000 cases in less than two months.

Another study surveyed people in the U.S. to see how often they currently used a mask, and their likelihood of wearing a mask if it were required by local authorities. Most respondents said they would wear a mask if it were required. Residents who lived in states where there already was a mask mandate were more likely to report that they used a mask.

Unfortunately, use of masks has been highly politicized. One study showed that the biggest predictor of whether someone refuses to wear a mask is if they are a Republican!