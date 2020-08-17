Letter, 8/18: Time to punt the penny

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It was great to see recently that the government was considering dropping the penny coin, given that it costs more than two cents to produce one. They really ought to go much further though, by also eliminating the nickel and converting the quarter-size coin to a 30-cent piece. This would eliminate one digit from every line of transactions in the country.

If there is a strong desire to have more coins, they could continue making a dollar coin the size of the current gold-finished one. This would make it possible to eliminate the current paper one-dollar bill, which has a relatively short life. By making only three coin sizes, machines that accept coins for payment could be converted to receive them without major changes.

These suggestions make a lot of sense in view of the fact that our current coins have significantly depreciated in value. For example, when I was a teenager delivering newspapers, a candy bar cost a nickel, while the cost today is more than a dollar.

Making these changes would probably save the country more than the costs associated with the current virus.

Robert C. Geschwender, Lincoln