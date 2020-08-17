Letter, 8/18: Cafeterias a cause of concern

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As an Lincoln Public Schools student, I feel that all students and staff have the right to feel safe at school. The guidelines that LPS has suggested are not safe for students or staff members.

One of my main concerns is with the cafeteria. How can a cafeteria full of kids sitting less than an arm's length apart from each other eating and socializing be safe with no masks? Even Dr. Deborah Birx said counties in the “red” or “yellow” should stop attending family gatherings. Well, it seems to me like the lunchroom is just one massive family gathering with no masks.

The cafeteria is an ideal setting for transmission. There will be a lot of people in a closed space with no masks, exactly what we shouldn’t have.

Teachers and staff who supervise our lunches will be exposed to hundreds of students eating, talking and breathing with their masks off.

I realize that for some students school is more than a place for learning; it also provides a safe environment and meals, but in-person school isn’t a good idea right now with our infection rates being above 5%. This is a deadly virus that we have so many unanswered questions about. Doesn’t it make sense to base our decisions on what will cause the least harm to students and staff?