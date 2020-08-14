Letter, 8/16: Unsolicited ballots are problem

With this assault on democracy, religion and human life, I would be puzzled. Why would you still vote for me?

Steve Rische, Crete

What does Bolz stand for?

State Sen. Kate Bolz is challenging Rep. Jeff Fortenberry for his position in Congress, but, as a new candidate, she has not given any indication where she stands on major issues. Voters deserve a bold, opinionated candidate whose voice won’t get lost in the crowded swamp of politics.

Bolz’s website lacks policy and clarity. Bolz says that she’ll “make preschool available to more kids” and improve “childcare quality and affordability” but offers no explanation how. Anyone can identify a problem, but few can develop the strategies needed to attack them.

Bolz also doesn’t talk about protecting the most vulnerable members of society, innocent babies in the womb. A government that preys on and profits off of its weakest members is not fit to govern.