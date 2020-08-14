Letter, 8/16: Unsolicited ballots are problem

Unsolicited ballots are problem
Absentee ballots are not the problem. The problem is unsolicited ballots sent and returned by mail.
The existing absentee ballot is requested by the voter who then provides support that they are registered and that they are who they say they are and verifies their eligibility to vote.
The Democratic proposal is that ballots be sent to all individuals who registered to vote based on existing, past voter rolls. The individuals on these rolls have not indicated a desire to vote, that they are now still eligible to vote, that they are now living at the address on the roll or that United States citizenship is confirmed. Current laws require that only United States citizens can vote for president. Unsolicited ballots forgo this vital safeguard.
It is not the mail service that is the cause of the problem. The problem is that the very safeguards necessary to ensure legitimate United States citizens (not others) select our president are eliminated. As a past auditor, I have always looked to “verify,” not just “accept as fact” all claims. Unsolicited ballots are an invitation to fraud.
You won’t get coronavirus via an existing absentee vote if you prefer to not vote in person.
John Schulte, Lincoln
How to destroy a country
If I wanted to destroy a country that I claimed I loved, whose flag I hug and to whose allegiance I pledge, I would attack and discount all that has been essential in this experiment in democracy called the United States.
Everything would be targets — our military, diplomacy, the environment, checks and balances, foreign allies, the judicial system, intelligence, education, free speech, civil and human rights, immigration, rule of law, voting system, media, post office, the Constitution and “non loyal” experts.
If I wanted to destroy organized religious integrity, I would play on the fears of the religious right, getting them to accept and justify the deeds and character of a person who has lived a life as far from the teachings and life of Jesus Christ as possible. And if holding a Bible in front of a church at a photo op is all I needed to establish evangelical credibility, then it would be worth the clearing of protesters so I could have that spotlight and their votes.
And if I had as little respect for the lives of our people as I have for my country and God, then I would even go after the scientists and doctors, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, who if listened to, could have saved us from the short-sighted, election-motivated decisions that have brought us to this extension of lost human life.
With this assault on democracy, religion and human life, I would be puzzled. Why would you still vote for me?
Steve Rische, Crete
What does Bolz stand for?
State Sen. Kate Bolz is challenging Rep. Jeff Fortenberry for his position in Congress, but, as a new candidate, she has not given any indication where she stands on major issues. Voters deserve a bold, opinionated candidate whose voice won’t get lost in the crowded swamp of politics.
Bolz’s website lacks policy and clarity. Bolz says that she’ll “make preschool available to more kids” and improve “childcare quality and affordability” but offers no explanation how. Anyone can identify a problem, but few can develop the strategies needed to attack them.
Bolz also doesn’t talk about protecting the most vulnerable members of society, innocent babies in the womb. A government that preys on and profits off of its weakest members is not fit to govern.
If Bolz wants to say we need a “fresh voice,” she should tell us what that voice plans to say, defend and support. Our founding fathers knew they were creating history. They spoke up about their beliefs, knew what they were fighting for and battled for it. Although the battle may look different now, the foundation is the same. You need a fire in your heart and a platform to stand on.
Taylor Hickey, Lincoln
Businesses must protect community
We, as proud small business owners for 35 years, are appalled with Madsen’s Bowling and Billiards decision not to comply with Lincoln’s Directive Health Measures. The safety of our customers, coworkers and families are very important to us.
Thank you, Director Pat Lopez and Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, for your guidance. Those of us that care about our community will continue to follow your directives to keep us all safe.
Cindy Paulson Hovorka
and Colleen Aylward
Hair Market Junction,
Lincoln
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!