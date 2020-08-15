Letter, 8/16: Unsolicited ballots are problem

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Absentee ballots are not the problem. The problem is unsolicited ballots sent and returned by mail.

The existing absentee ballot is requested by the voter who then provides support that they are registered and that they are who they say they are and verifies their eligibility to vote.

The Democratic proposal is that ballots be sent to all individuals who registered to vote based on existing, past voter rolls. The individuals on these rolls have not indicated a desire to vote, that they are now still eligible to vote, that they are now living at the address on the roll or that United States citizenship is confirmed. Current laws require that only United States citizens can vote for president. Unsolicited ballots forgo this vital safeguard.

It is not the mail service that is the cause of the problem. The problem is that the very safeguards necessary to ensure legitimate United States citizens (not others) select our president are eliminated. As a past auditor, I have always looked to “verify,” not just “accept as fact” all claims. Unsolicited ballots are an invitation to fraud.

You won’t get coronavirus via an existing absentee vote if you prefer to not vote in person.

John Schulte, Lincoln

