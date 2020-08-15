Letter, 8/16: Pandemic can't halt progress

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Last year, it was incorrectly reported that when we opened the 10th largest event center campground in 2020, it wouldn’t collect lodging tax. It will. And last week, with our county board proposal, we were hoping for a dialogue with our community to figure out a way to rally around this gathering place which has been shut for almost four months and which faces an uncertain winter based on what we see from facilities we compete with in the region.

The Ag Society didn’t propose a property tax lightly, as we come from and serve both our rural and urban community. Over the last week, we have found in discussions with many helpful community groups and leaders that there might be room in the county budget, without an increase in taxes, if other entities can free up just $350,000 this year to cover the most critical improvements’ financing costs.

We can’t cover these costs due to COVID with the two international events booked in July and August moved to 2021 and 2022. It could make the difference between the LEC fairgrounds being mothballed through the end of the pandemic, causing permanent damage to this $30 million county asset, or squeaking through the end of this pandemic.