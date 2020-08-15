You have permission to edit this article.
Letter, 8/16: Mentally ill need attention
It seems that society is perfectly happy to not care about those less fortunate. We have no information about the number of infections and deaths in the regional centers or other psychiatric facilities.

DHHS says nothing, government says nothing, the centers themselves say nothing and the ACLU does nothing. Lots of people are worried, file lawsuits and complain about jails and prisons and COVID-19 there, but not one peep about those in psychiatric hospitals.

The people who by no choice of their own ended up in an institution ended up there because of a health problem. Some are so extremely depressed, some have serious anxiety disorders, some have other psychiatric illnesses, but no one chose to have mental illness.

One in five Americans will experience mental illness in their lifetime, and one  in 25 Americans will experience serious mental illness in their lifetime, the type that could lead them to a psychiatric hospital. But no one seems to care.

Like always, those with mental illness are seen as useless, as a drain on society, to be disposed of. Well, we are fathers, mothers, sons, daughters, sisters, brothers, cousins, aunt, uncles. We are your coworkers, friends, neighbors.

We are important, and those of us who need extra treatment should be cared about as much as someone who chose to rob a bank. We need to find out the status, and we need to care about and help those who are hospitalized and make sure they are safe.

Arianna Brandstetter, Lincoln

