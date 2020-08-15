Letter, 8/16: Mentally ill need attention

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It seems that society is perfectly happy to not care about those less fortunate. We have no information about the number of infections and deaths in the regional centers or other psychiatric facilities.

DHHS says nothing, government says nothing, the centers themselves say nothing and the ACLU does nothing. Lots of people are worried, file lawsuits and complain about jails and prisons and COVID-19 there, but not one peep about those in psychiatric hospitals.

The people who by no choice of their own ended up in an institution ended up there because of a health problem. Some are so extremely depressed, some have serious anxiety disorders, some have other psychiatric illnesses, but no one chose to have mental illness.

One in five Americans will experience mental illness in their lifetime, and one in 25 Americans will experience serious mental illness in their lifetime, the type that could lead them to a psychiatric hospital. But no one seems to care.

Like always, those with mental illness are seen as useless, as a drain on society, to be disposed of. Well, we are fathers, mothers, sons, daughters, sisters, brothers, cousins, aunt, uncles. We are your coworkers, friends, neighbors.