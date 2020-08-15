You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter, 8/16: LPS must adapt to reality
View Comments

Letter, 8/16: LPS must adapt to reality

{{featured_button_text}}
COVID-19

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. 

 National Institutes of Health

I’ve heard a lot of people talk about the “choices” Lincoln Public Schools has provided for this school year. These choices are:

* send your children to school in person, while in the orange, to be subjected to a reopening plan that has no chance of working in practice

* keep your children at home to watch their class unfold on a computer screen with little to no interaction with their teacher or peers.

Those two horrible choices are still better than teachers’ options: Risk their lives to teach in person or leave their career. Our teachers, families and community deserve better. Before school even started, we had three LPS teachers who had tested positive and 12 who were quarantining as a result.

This is completely avoidable if only a little creativity were infused into LPS’s thinking. With every infection, we lose valuable staff, and we increase our community transmission rate.

LPS is the only one that really has choices right now. Will they choose to do the right thing, or will they continue to avoid taking responsibility? We must follow OPS’s lead and pivot to 100% remote learning until our community numbers follow a consistent trend in the right direction.

LPS should use this time to revise its reopening document (which currently reads as a risk management document) into a safe, equitable, evidence-informed plan to provide students with a robust learning curriculum and teachers with options that reflect how valued and essential they really are.

Maggie Thompson, Lincoln

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News