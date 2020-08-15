Letter, 8/16: LPS must adapt to reality

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I’ve heard a lot of people talk about the “choices” Lincoln Public Schools has provided for this school year. These choices are:

* send your children to school in person, while in the orange, to be subjected to a reopening plan that has no chance of working in practice

* keep your children at home to watch their class unfold on a computer screen with little to no interaction with their teacher or peers.

Those two horrible choices are still better than teachers’ options: Risk their lives to teach in person or leave their career. Our teachers, families and community deserve better. Before school even started, we had three LPS teachers who had tested positive and 12 who were quarantining as a result.

This is completely avoidable if only a little creativity were infused into LPS’s thinking. With every infection, we lose valuable staff, and we increase our community transmission rate.

LPS is the only one that really has choices right now. Will they choose to do the right thing, or will they continue to avoid taking responsibility? We must follow OPS’s lead and pivot to 100% remote learning until our community numbers follow a consistent trend in the right direction.