Letter, 8/16: LPS could be a leader

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I am a parent of two LPS students, and I am a teacher. There were two things that caused my family to move to Lincoln after my husband and I spent our 20s 830 miles away: family and the LPS system.

Our family’s experience in Lincoln has been fantastic. My girls love school, and I teach with amazing, dedicated teachers and administrators.

I know much of that is about to change. School has opened, and the virus will spread. Family members will become ill. Statistically, we know some of them will die, and some will have long term severe health consequences.

Lincoln, know this: Even if you feel that cost is worth opening schools, the virus will not stop there. With over 42,000 students these families will interact with you and your loved ones, and we will all be directly and personally affected.

As a parent, I understand the level of trust we place in our schools and teachers to keep our children safe. As a teacher I take that responsibility very seriously, and I love my students and teaching. LPS still has the time and the ability to do the right thing and keep all of Lincoln safe.

Omaha Public Schools made the brave decision to actually lead its city in the direction of safety for everyone. Lincoln can, and should, do the same.

Ellen James, Lincoln