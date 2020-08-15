You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter, 8/16: LPS could be a leader
View Comments

Letter, 8/16: LPS could be a leader

{{featured_button_text}}
COVID-19

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. 

 National Institutes of Health

I am a parent of two LPS students, and I am a teacher. There were two things that caused my family to move to Lincoln after my husband and I spent our 20s 830 miles away: family and the LPS system.

Our family’s experience in Lincoln has been fantastic. My girls love school, and I teach with amazing, dedicated teachers and administrators.

I know much of that is about to change. School has opened, and the virus will spread. Family members will become ill. Statistically, we know some of them will die, and some will have long term severe health consequences.

Lincoln, know this: Even if you feel that cost is worth opening schools, the virus will not stop there. With over 42,000 students these families will interact with you and your loved ones, and we will all be directly and personally affected.

As a parent, I understand the level of trust we place in our schools and teachers to keep our children safe. As a teacher I take that responsibility very seriously, and I love my students and teaching. LPS still has the time and the ability to do the right thing and keep all of Lincoln safe.

Omaha Public Schools made the brave decision to actually lead its city in the direction of safety for everyone. Lincoln can, and should, do the same.

Ellen James, Lincoln

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News