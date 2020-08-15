Letter, 8/16: Leadership changes everything

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Trump cult likes to say that Trump is not responsible for the pandemic and that it could have happened to any president. Even buying into that premise, he is still responsible for the response.

Imagine if in February he had said, "We face an invisible enemy that we must take very seriously. It will take sacrifice on the part of all Americans, but our patriotic duty will be to wear masks and socially distance to defeat the enemy."

If he has done this and brought the country together instead of dividing us, calling the pandemic a hoax, telling states to "liberate," saying mask wearing was a matter of political correctness and a statement against him, constantly sent mixed messages about the effectiveness of masks, we would likely have COVID under control and largely behind us and we would be spared all this nonsense from Benjamin Madsen and others of his ilk!

Richard Hormel, Lincoln