Letter, 8/16: Leadership changes everything
Letter, 8/16: Leadership changes everything

City officials said they will continue to monitor Madsen’s Bowling & Billiards for compliance with directed health measures after a judge on Thursday threw out a request for the court to close the business down.

 KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star

The Trump cult likes to say that Trump is not responsible for the pandemic and that it could have happened to any president. Even buying into that premise, he is still responsible for the response.

Imagine if in February he had said, "We face an invisible enemy that we must take very seriously. It will take sacrifice on the part of all Americans, but our patriotic duty will be to wear masks and socially distance to defeat the enemy."

If he has done this and brought the country together instead of dividing us, calling the pandemic a hoax, telling states to "liberate," saying mask wearing was a matter of political correctness and a statement against him, constantly sent mixed messages about the effectiveness of masks, we would likely have COVID under control and largely behind us and we would be spared all this nonsense from Benjamin Madsen and others of his ilk!

Richard Hormel, Lincoln

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

