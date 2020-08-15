Letter, 8/16: How to destroy a country

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

If I wanted to destroy a country that I claimed I loved, whose flag I hug and to whose allegiance I pledge, I would attack and discount all that has been essential in this experiment in democracy called the United States.

Everything would be targets -- our military, diplomacy, the environment, checks and balances, foreign allies, the judicial system, intelligence, education, free speech, civil and human rights, immigration, rule of law, voting system, media, post office, the Constitution and “non loyal” experts.

If I wanted to destroy organized religious integrity, I would play on the fears of the religious right, getting them to accept and justify the deeds and character of a person who has lived a life as far from the teachings and life of Jesus Christ as possible. And if holding a Bible in front of a church at a photo op is all I needed to establish evangelical credibility, then it would be worth the clearing of protesters so I could have that spotlight and their votes.

And if I had as little respect for the lives of our people as I have for my country and God, then I would even go after the scientists and doctors, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, who if listened to, could have saved us from the short-sighted, election-motivated decisions that have brought us to this extension of lost human life.