You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter, 8/16: Comparing the risk of death
View Comments

Letter, 8/16: Comparing the risk of death

{{featured_button_text}}
COVID-19

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. 

 National Institutes of Health

As best as I can determine, these are up-to-date figures for 2020:

Deaths in Nebraska for young people under age 20 from the coronavirus: 2.

Deaths in Nebraska for people under age 65: 96.

Deaths on Nebraska highways: 128

Going on the above figures, until Nebraska is willing to take the bold step of mandating a maximum speed limit at 30 mph, for the safety of its residents, not only should teachers and students be hesitant to go back to classrooms, but they should also not be allowed to travel on Nebraska highways.

Under current speed limits, Nebraska highways are more lethal than COVID-19 for those under age 65.

Ken Baldinger, Seward

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News