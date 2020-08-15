Letter, 8/16: Comparing the risk of death

As best as I can determine, these are up-to-date figures for 2020:
Deaths in Nebraska for young people under age 20 from the coronavirus: 2.
Deaths in Nebraska for people under age 65: 96.
Deaths on Nebraska highways: 128
Going on the above figures, until Nebraska is willing to take the bold step of mandating a maximum speed limit at 30 mph, for the safety of its residents, not only should teachers and students be hesitant to go back to classrooms, but they should also not be allowed to travel on Nebraska highways.
Under current speed limits, Nebraska highways are more lethal than COVID-19 for those under age 65.
Ken Baldinger, Seward
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.