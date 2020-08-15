You have permission to edit this article.
Letter, 8/16: Businesses must protect community
Coronavirus Outbreak

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, gray, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. 

 NIAID-RML via AP

We, as proud small business owners for 35 years, are appalled with Madsen's Bowling and Billiards decision not to comply with Lincoln’s Directive Health Measures. The safety of our customers, coworkers and families are very important to us.

Thank you, Director Pat Lopez and Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, for your guidance. Those of us that care about our community will continue to follow your directives to keep us all safe.

Cindy Paulson Hovorka and Colleen Aylward

Hair Market Junction, Lincoln

