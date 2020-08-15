Letter, 8/16: Businesses must protect community

Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

We, as proud small business owners for 35 years, are appalled with Madsen's Bowling and Billiards decision not to comply with Lincoln’s Directive Health Measures. The safety of our customers, coworkers and families are very important to us.

Thank you, Director Pat Lopez and Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, for your guidance. Those of us that care about our community will continue to follow your directives to keep us all safe.