You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter, 8/16: BLM message lost in unrest
View Comments

Letter, 8/16: BLM message lost in unrest

{{featured_button_text}}
Racial Injustice Portland

Krista Swan, part of Moms United for Black Lives, holds a Black Lives Matter sign while protesting Friday in Portland, Ore. 

 Noah Berger, Associated Press

At the start, Black Lives Matter on a national level had an agenda of discouraging racial discrimination against Blacks. It seemed like a reasonable movement and one that most reasonable people could support.

However, BLM has gotten mixed up with radical forces. Many members have become anti-police, and without police protection there will be total anarchy, and no one will be safe. What started out as peaceful protests often have become riots that destroy property and injure and even kill those trying to defend businesses, statues, police stations and federal buildings.

In my opinion, until BLM gets back to peaceful demonstrations their efforts are counterproductive.

H. Eugene Cook, Lincoln

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News