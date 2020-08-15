Letter, 8/16: BLM message lost in unrest

At the start, Black Lives Matter on a national level had an agenda of discouraging racial discrimination against Blacks. It seemed like a reasonable movement and one that most reasonable people could support.

However, BLM has gotten mixed up with radical forces. Many members have become anti-police, and without police protection there will be total anarchy, and no one will be safe. What started out as peaceful protests often have become riots that destroy property and injure and even kill those trying to defend businesses, statues, police stations and federal buildings.