Letter, 8/14: What election is really about
Letter, 8/14: What election is really about

TikTok Trump

President Donald Trump addresses reporters in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House on Tuesday in Washington. 

 ALEX BRANDON, ASSOCIATED PRESS

The election in November isn't about President Trump and Joe Biden. It's about the radical left takeover of the Democratic Party.

It's about judges, constitutionalist judges or radical left-appointed judicial activist judges and a radical left-stacked Supreme Court.

It's about the economy, opportunity-driven economics characterized by success commensurate with work and investment contributions or radical left wealth redistribution economics characterized by massive financial aid and health care entitlements funded by economy-crippling taxes, an economy held down by economy-killing Green New Deal regulations.

It's about public safety, law and order or radical left lawlessness -- lawlessness driven by anarchists bent on reshaping America, lawlessness characterized by mob-rule violence, especially in our large Democrat-run cities, lawlessness enabled by defunding and discrediting law enforcement, lawlessness excused under the umbrella of identity politics.

It's about homeland security, border security or radical left open borders.

It's about international diplomacy, Americanism or radical left globalist appeasement diplomacy, appeasement diplomacy characterized by friends that take advantage of us and enemies that no longer fear us.

It's about tomorrow's America.

Kenneth M. Frost, Lincoln

