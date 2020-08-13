Letter, 8/14: What election is really about

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The election in November isn't about President Trump and Joe Biden. It's about the radical left takeover of the Democratic Party.

It's about judges, constitutionalist judges or radical left-appointed judicial activist judges and a radical left-stacked Supreme Court.

It's about the economy, opportunity-driven economics characterized by success commensurate with work and investment contributions or radical left wealth redistribution economics characterized by massive financial aid and health care entitlements funded by economy-crippling taxes, an economy held down by economy-killing Green New Deal regulations.

It's about public safety, law and order or radical left lawlessness -- lawlessness driven by anarchists bent on reshaping America, lawlessness characterized by mob-rule violence, especially in our large Democrat-run cities, lawlessness enabled by defunding and discrediting law enforcement, lawlessness excused under the umbrella of identity politics.

It's about homeland security, border security or radical left open borders.

It's about international diplomacy, Americanism or radical left globalist appeasement diplomacy, appeasement diplomacy characterized by friends that take advantage of us and enemies that no longer fear us.