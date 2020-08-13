Letter, 8/14: Time to stand up for climate

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Last year, Nebraska experienced historic levels of flooding due to climate change, costing us over $1 billion in damages as well as three Nebraskan lives. Now is the time to have a plan to mitigate the effects of climate change— but this has failed to strike a chord with our Legislature.

On July 23, our state senators debated LB283, which would grant the University of Nebraska-Lincoln $250,000 towards constructing an “evidence-based” plan aimed at combating the effects of climate change. However, the bill was met with staunch opposition from senators who openly denied the reality of climate change, calling it a “joke.”

Sen. Tom Brewer attacked the aesthetics of windmills, saying that they will “pollute the terrain” and that “you will no longer have the same view that you’ve had for thousands of years in Nebraska.” Apparently, windmills are worse than floods.

Others preferred a straw-man approach, citing that the funding mechanism which would tap into the Petroleum Release Remedial Action Reimbursement Fund (used to reduce costs associated with petroleum leakages) is inappropriate. Sen. Mike Groene argued that “this is going to change the economy” and uproot our current way of life.