Letter, 8/14: The neighborly thing to do

I was born and raised in Nebraska. District 66 took me through elementary, middle and high school. Creighton University is where I began my college career. I spent my formative years watching and rooting for the Huskers.

I may have moved away to complete schooling, but my Nebraska roots still run deep. My entire family lives there, and I’m still very connected to the Cornhusker State despite having an address in a different place.

When I left Nebraska, I went on to study public health and became an epidemiologist. I write this letter to urge you on behalf of all Nebraskans to reconsider your stance on masks.

Cities and counties passing mask ordinances demonstrate that they care about their citizens. It demonstrates that they are following the science about how this virus spreads through droplets by talking, yelling, laughing, singing, etc. Mask mandates signal that a place would like to remain open for business during this turbulent time without unduly endangering themselves or others. Mask ordinances do not demonstrate government overreach, a breach of anyone’s freedom or a political stance.