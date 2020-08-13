You have permission to edit this article.
Letter, 8/14: Madsen's overstepping its rights
Maden's

City officials said they will continue to monitor Madsen’s Bowling & Billiards for compliance with directed health measures after a judge on Thursday threw out a request for the court to close the business down.

 KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star

What happened at Madsen’s was an affront to public health. Does this mean that Mr. Madsen also resents and ignores the public health policies to follow sanitation/safety requirements regarding the food he serves? If so, patrons may want to rethink their allegiance.

But I prefer to give him the benefit of doubt and assume he follows all of those public health requirements, and his food service is safe. These pandemic requirements are merely the same and for the public health good.

Rights extend only so far. They do not allow us to harm others or violate their rights. We also have a right to safe public health.

Even if the patrons and staff don’t feel they need a mask and feel that it is their right to ignore the health of others, they have no right to put the public at a greater risk. Rights have boundaries, and Madsen’s overstepped by refusing to cooperate.

Patricia Taft, Lincoln

