Letter, 8/14: Bolz will put country first

I served for 26 years as an active duty Air Force officer, and in that time saw many of my friends and acquaintances deployed into warzones, including Iraq and Afghanistan.

I was deployed to Iraq. Our troops deploy to dangerous locations because the nation asks them to do so, but they deploy with the belief that the nation has their backs. It recently became public that Russia has placed bounties on our troops in Afghanistan, and the Trump administration did nothing. This breaks faith with our service members.

I am appalled that my member of Congress, Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, has refused to stand up for our servicemen and women and condemn President Trump, who called this Russian bounty scheme a "hoax." Through his continued silence, the congressman is complicit.

Our troops need to know definitively if our leaders support them when deploy abroad, and sadly, I am not sure Jeff Fortenberry does support our troops as much as he supports the current president. We need a member of Congress who will put country ahead of party, and that is why I am supporting Kate Bolz in November

James Harrold, Plattsmouth