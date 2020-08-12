Letter, 8/13: Zoom learning bad option for LPS

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ours is one of thousands of LPS families that will start school doing so-called remote learning ("Nearly 17% of LPS students opt for remote learning," Aug. 4).

To be clear: We aren't "choosing" to go remote. Family health conditions mandate it. If we were to send our first grader to school, when (it's not an if) she is exposed to COVID-19, she'd bring it home, which could be fatal for our household.

LPS requires our daughter to "Zoom" into her classroom from 9 a.m. to 3:35 p.m., with a few breaks in between. Attendance will be taken with the regular penalties in place for non-compliance.

This is way too much Zoom for a first grader, or for anyone. It’s also unrealistic that her teacher can engage with her in an equitable way, while managing other Zoomers as well as in-class students.