Letter, 8/13: Zoom learning bad option for LPS

Ours is one of thousands of LPS families that will start school doing so-called remote learning ("Nearly 17% of LPS students opt for remote learning," Aug. 4).
To be clear: We aren't "choosing" to go remote. Family health conditions mandate it. If we were to send our first grader to school, when (it's not an if) she is exposed to COVID-19, she'd bring it home, which could be fatal for our household.
LPS requires our daughter to "Zoom" into her classroom from 9 a.m. to 3:35 p.m., with a few breaks in between. Attendance will be taken with the regular penalties in place for non-compliance.
This is way too much Zoom for a first grader, or for anyone. It’s also unrealistic that her teacher can engage with her in an equitable way, while managing other Zoomers as well as in-class students.
LPS relies on guardians to serve as teacher’s aides during these marathon-days of Zoom. Of course, I’d love to work with my daughter as she learns her ABCs. But her mother and I have our work, too (jobs, for which in this massive recession, we count our blessing we still have). And we have another child at home to care for.
LPS has made it clear: In the COVID-19 era, you can have a career or kids, but not both.
LPS must provide pedagogically sound, family-friendly curricula to its remote students.
Six hours of Zoom, five days a week is not that.
Max Perry Mueller, Lincoln
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.