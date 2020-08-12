Letter, 8/13: Fortenberry focused on health care

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The coronavirus has put health care at the forefront of everyone’s minds. Unfortunately, this is not the only health issue facing many Americans. It’s important that we can trust our elected leaders to protect and improve our health care.

I recently read an article that shows Rep. Jeff Fortenberry is that kind of a leader. I know a number of people who suffer from diabetes, and the rising cost of insulin is of great concern to them. Congressman Fortenberry has introduced a bill called Matt’s Act, aimed at making insulin more affordable.

While I am not in need of insulin myself, this bill demonstrates to me that Jeff Fortenberry is both informed and cares about the critical health needs of Americans. I trust that he will ensure our health care system is strong and that he’ll provide ongoing support to our nurses and hospitals, not only during the pandemic but into the future.

Anneliese Kennedy, Lincoln

