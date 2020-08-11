Letter, 8/12: Start voting early if delays are worry

President Trump suggests that mail-in ballots cannot be trusted or may take too long to tally, with election results delayed. Those are not valid issues, but if that is his primary concern, he should advocate that voting begin on Sept. 3 and end on Nov. 3.

The results will then be known much sooner after the final, official voting date of Nov. 3. However, it is largely academic inasmuch as the U.S. Constitution establishes the date the presidential election is to take place. Early voting dates or delays are unacceptable regardless of what the president thinks unless Congress makes changes.