Letter, 8/12: SNAP key to helping the hungry

As difficult as it is in 2020, I remain an optimist.

Despite the odds, hope springs eternal, and I hope Sen. Deb Fischer meant what she said in her recent piece “Battling Hunger and COVID” (July 22), Americans should not go hungry. The problem is this year has seen four COVID relief bills signed into law, but not a single one took the necessary steps to help those in hunger.

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program is the most effective anti-hunger program we have. Knowing that, an increase to SNAP benefits during the pandemic – which has already seen rates of hunger triple for families with children – seems like a no-brainer. But there was no mention of SNAP in this piece.

We have more than 28,000 confirmed COVID cases in Nebraska. These are people who – for the sake of public health -- can’t work, go out, and/or take part in “normal” daily activities. But they and their families still need to eat.

As a member of the Agriculture Committee, Fischer has the power to put her words into action. She can help feel millions in need during this pandemic by expanding SNAP.