Letter, 8/12: Protesting isn't anarchy

Regarding Jerris Cummings' labeling protesters as "anarchists" ("Be careful with your vote," Aug. 9), I disagree. Anarchy is the state of a society being freely constituted without authorities or a governing body. The word anarchy was first used in 1539, meaning "an absence of government."

Protesters don't necessarily want to do away with government. They do want a government that values all people, and they want civilian oversight of police to make sure racism, abuse and murder are not swept under the rug as they have been for the last 150 years.

And as for glorifying the head-busting and murderous tactics used on Vietnam War protesters -- and thinking that's what should be done now -- do you really want to shoot college students?

And who, incidentally, turned out to be on the right side of history in that long and bloody protest? It wasn't the head-busters or the Ohio State National Guard. It was the protesters. Were they anarchists? No. Neither are the current protesters. With perseverance, they will succeed just as the Vietnam protesters did. The nation will be better for their efforts and sacrifice.

Kenneth E. Mitchell, Wahoo

