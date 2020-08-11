Letter, 8/12: Not a matter of freedom

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When I was young, I helped my mom memorize this sentence for an organization she belonged to. To this day I remember it: “I light the candle of freedom. Freedom is, among all the rights of mankind, the one held most dear.”

As I grew older, I recognized the importance of that statement. It did not give us the right to yell fire in a crowded theater when there was none. It did not give us the right to disregard wearing seat belts because we didn’t feel like it. It did not give us the right to smoke in public buildings because we didn’t care what happened to the health of others. Nor did it give us the right to ignore a red light just because we were in a hurry.

When Madsen’s blatantly disregarded the Health Department’s order “to wear masks and socially distance or close,” Ben Madsen clearly sent out a message that says the only freedom that is important is his.

It doesn’t matter if COVID is carried to others because “he” has the right to stay open without rules. By ignoring this mandate at his establishment, he is not a “warrior for freedom” as he portrays himself, but rather an obstacle in helping our community stay healthy and strong.

Kit Boesch, Lincoln