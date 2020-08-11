Letter, 8/12: LPS not being responsible

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Community responsibility is at the heart of what makes Lincoln a great place to live. In the midst of global pandemic, Lincoln Public Schools is abdicating its responsibility to the community by opening schools.

The pandemic has shown us all that the virus respects no boundaries, follows no political lines nor picks and chooses neighborhoods to ignore or infect. School buildings will not be exempt from the ravages of this still novel coronavirus, and the transmission within the buildings, from student to student, student to staff and vice versa, will spill out of the buildings at each dismissal bell, surging into our community.

With the community in orange, it seems only a matter of weeks, if not days, before LPS must close for the good of the community. Instead of putting our community at risk for a few weeks of in-person learning, LPS has a responsibility to prepare our students, staff and families for the inevitability of remote learning.

For the good of the community, LPS should ensure every child’s ability to rigorously learn from home and provide parents the appropriate time to find small cohorts for child care. Remote learning is the only responsible choice.