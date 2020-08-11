You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter, 8/12: LPS not being responsible
View Comments

Letter, 8/12: LPS not being responsible

{{featured_button_text}}
Lincoln High School readiness days

Lincoln High juniors with last names beginning with A through G line up to have their photos taken for identification as part of readiness days last week. Unlike elementary and middle school students, high school students in LPS will begin classes on staggered schedules. 

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star

Community responsibility is at the heart of what makes Lincoln a great place to live. In the midst of global pandemic, Lincoln Public Schools is abdicating its responsibility to the community by opening schools.

The pandemic has shown us all that the virus respects no boundaries, follows no political lines nor picks and chooses neighborhoods to ignore or infect. School buildings will not be exempt from the ravages of this still novel coronavirus, and the transmission within the buildings, from student to student, student to staff and vice versa, will spill out of the buildings at each dismissal bell, surging into our community.

With the community in orange, it seems only a matter of weeks, if not days, before LPS must close for the good of the community. Instead of putting our community at risk for a few weeks of in-person learning, LPS has a responsibility to prepare our students, staff and families for the inevitability of remote learning.

For the good of the community, LPS should ensure every child’s ability to rigorously learn from home and provide parents the appropriate time to find small cohorts for child care. Remote learning is the only responsible choice.

My three children have been asked to be safe, responsible and respectful as students. I now ask the same from LPS. There is still time to reverse course. Demonstrating that we all have a responsibility to each other, pandemic or not, could one of the greatest examples of educational excellence LPS can model.

Jennifer Jorges, Lincoln

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News