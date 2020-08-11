Letter, 8/12: Fix problem; don't plug leaks

There may be a disconnect from reality amongst some of our Nebraska state representatives. One of the legislators had the floor the day LB283 was to be heard and remarked on his farming habits and at how closely he paid attention to the weather, adding just how long he had been doing so, being tied to the land and all.
He went on to point out that if he noticed a fluctuation in Nebraska’s climate, it would’ve happened in his 60 years of watching the sky. If those statements are not a red flag to all in Nebraska, then I’m not sure a greater call to action will surface. If one man cannot see past his sphere of influence and realize the weather is part of a collective climate, then there must be an issue with partisan-narcissism in the unicameral.
The state climate action plan was shot down during the legislative session on July 23. It asked for $250,000 to be diverted from a petroleum storage emergency fund towards the university to build an action plan surrounding a just transition to renewable resources.
It was met with sour arguments and age-old adages by legislators worried that the university has too much money. What they should’ve realized and what the floor failed to acknowledge is that the leaking of that petroleum is one small issue in the grand scheme of storing toxicities. We must not spend our time and money plugging leaks but cut off the problem at its source.
Liam Downes, Lincoln
