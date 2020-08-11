Letter, 8/12: Fix problem; don't plug leaks

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

There may be a disconnect from reality amongst some of our Nebraska state representatives. One of the legislators had the floor the day LB283 was to be heard and remarked on his farming habits and at how closely he paid attention to the weather, adding just how long he had been doing so, being tied to the land and all.

He went on to point out that if he noticed a fluctuation in Nebraska’s climate, it would’ve happened in his 60 years of watching the sky. If those statements are not a red flag to all in Nebraska, then I’m not sure a greater call to action will surface. If one man cannot see past his sphere of influence and realize the weather is part of a collective climate, then there must be an issue with partisan-narcissism in the unicameral.

The state climate action plan was shot down during the legislative session on July 23. It asked for $250,000 to be diverted from a petroleum storage emergency fund towards the university to build an action plan surrounding a just transition to renewable resources.