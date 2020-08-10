Letter, 8/11: New case rate still too high

The novel coronavirus is spreading unchecked in Lancaster County. We should delay in-person school until the pandemic is under control in Lincoln.
University of Nebraska Medical Center epidemiologists recommend opening schools only when cases fall below 50 per million residents per day. As of last week, Lancaster County’s epidemic was three times higher than this threshold.
The New York Times, in consultation with epidemiologists, estimates that at a Lancaster County school with 1,000 people, an average of six infected persons will arrive in the first week. We can choose to ignore UNMC recommendations, but we cannot avoid the consequences. Opening schools with the current COVID-19 case numbers will increase community spread of the virus.
Teachers, administrators and staff have expended tremendous effort preparing for in-person instruction. These mitigation strategies will be essential for keeping schools safe, but they can only succeed if the virus is first contained. We may get a few weeks of in-person instruction, but once outbreaks are underway, schools will close. Getting the virus under control after school outbreaks will take longer and cause more severe economic and social pain.
We value our schools and the essential services they provide beyond a quality education. With this in mind, we ask schools to delay in-person instruction until community transmission is under control per the UNMC recommendation.
Having viral spread under control is a necessary precondition to opening schools. Delaying in-person instruction will enable us to learn in person together for longer and without putting students, teachers, staff and our community at risk.
Colin Meiklejohn and Kristi Montooth, Lincoln
