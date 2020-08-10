Letter, 8/11: New case rate still too high

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The novel coronavirus is spreading unchecked in Lancaster County. We should delay in-person school until the pandemic is under control in Lincoln.

University of Nebraska Medical Center epidemiologists recommend opening schools only when cases fall below 50 per million residents per day. As of last week, Lancaster County’s epidemic was three times higher than this threshold.

The New York Times, in consultation with epidemiologists, estimates that at a Lancaster County school with 1,000 people, an average of six infected persons will arrive in the first week. We can choose to ignore UNMC recommendations, but we cannot avoid the consequences. Opening schools with the current COVID-19 case numbers will increase community spread of the virus.

Teachers, administrators and staff have expended tremendous effort preparing for in-person instruction. These mitigation strategies will be essential for keeping schools safe, but they can only succeed if the virus is first contained. We may get a few weeks of in-person instruction, but once outbreaks are underway, schools will close. Getting the virus under control after school outbreaks will take longer and cause more severe economic and social pain.