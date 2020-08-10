Letter, 8/11: Local leadership deserves praise

I applaud Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and Interim Health Department Director Pat Lopez for making the difficult but necessary decision to require the wearing of masks in specific settings in our city.

As someone who has asthma, it makes me feel much safer on the few occasions that I venture out of my home. It takes courage and strength to be leaders like Gaylor Baird and Lopez. Thank you for making the hard decisions to protect Lincoln’s citizens from the COVID-19 pandemic.