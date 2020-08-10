You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter, 8/11: Local leadership deserves praise
View Comments

Letter, 8/11: Local leadership deserves praise

{{featured_button_text}}
Mayor press conference

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird looks on as  interim Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Director Pat Lopez speaks during a coronavirus news conference last week.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

I applaud Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and Interim Health Department Director Pat Lopez for making the difficult but necessary decision to require the wearing of masks in specific settings in our city.

As someone who has asthma, it makes me feel much safer on the few occasions that I venture out of my home. It takes courage and strength to be leaders like Gaylor Baird and Lopez. Thank you for making the hard decisions to protect Lincoln’s citizens from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Connie Benjamin, Lincoln

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News