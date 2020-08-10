Letter, 8/11: Forgiving after a stolen sign

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Recently, we placed our newly purchased "Black Lives Matter" sign in our southwest Lincoln front yard early on Saturday morning. When we returned a mere four hours later, to her surprise and dismay, she found someone had come onto our property and taken the sign. Not under the cover of night, but in broad daylight.

I don't think this is what the late John Lewis had in mind when he told us all to involve ourselves in "good trouble."

Perhaps the person(s) responsible had no idea of our 65-plus years of combined service to the city of Lincoln through our work at Lincoln Public Schools and the Lincoln Police Department. Perhaps they didn't know, or care to know, of our efforts to be fair and equitable to those we interacted with in our professional and personal lives. Perhaps they were trying to send us a message -- not in our neighborhood.

Nancy is forgiving and wants to move on. She reminded me of a message we have on our refrigerator door. From the words of the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr., "I have decided to stick with love. Hate is too great a burden to bear."

Dr. Nancy and John J. Becker, Lincoln

