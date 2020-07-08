Letter, 7/9: Colonialism lingers in U.S.
Letter, 7/9: Colonialism lingers in U.S.

America Protests North Carolina

The statue of a Confederate soldier and plinth sit on a flatbed truck Sunday at the Old Capitol in Raleigh, N.C. After protesters pulled down two smaller statues on the same monument Friday, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper ordered the removal of several other monuments to the Confederacy, citing public safety concerns.

 ALLEN G. BREED, ASSOCIATED PRESS

It is helpful at times to step back and view race relations in America from the perspective of colonialism.

Whites came from Europe to conquer and colonize North America. They also brought slaves from Africa to build the new colony. Whites attacked Native American tribes and pushed them west, abused them and placed the population onto reservations, and carried out a near genocide of their population and their cultures.

Just as African countries overthrew their European masters and went through a period of self-determination and reclamation of their identities and cultures (South Africa is a recent example), so, too, has the United States been going through a similar process internally.

So entrenched, however, was the belief that whites were superior to and could own Black Americans as slaves that a war had to be fought to end slavery. Nevertheless, the dominant white majority is still unwilling to recognize the systemic nature of racism and unwilling to give Black Americans the free and open space in which to develop their own identity and culture.

To create that free space, systemic racism must be pulled out by its roots. That means ending institutionalized racism in the judicial system, voting, education, health care, housing and public policy.

It is past time to end the Colonial shadow of this insidious racism in America.

Frank Edler, Lincoln

