Letter, 7/9: A thank-you to law enforcement

In a recent Journal Star article "Sheriff on morale: It's tough to go from 'hero to zero in a week'" June 13), Sheriff Terry Wagner lamented that law enforcement is no longer respected. I’m glad to state that Sheriff Wagner is very, very wrong.

While most citizens of this city, county, state and nation do not have either the time or inclination to engage in protests, we are very supportive of the police and deputies who protect us. They respond in all kinds of weather, day and night, and yet seldom receive so much as a thank you for a job well done.

I will always support and defend the sometimes perilous job that our law enforcement officers perform on a daily basis. Most people couldn’t do it for one day, let alone as a career. The same is equally true for firefighters, EMTs and others.

Keep up the great job, Sheriff Wagner!

Mike Coatney, Lincoln