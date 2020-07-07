Letter, 7/8: It's mask time, America

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Pence and Trump, “Feckless and Reckless,” as well as all Republican enablers, including our own congressional delegation, have really done it this time. Six months into the pandemic’s first wave, with over 125,000 dead Americans, and these do-nothing politicians are now only encouraging, not mandating, wearing masks in public to slow COVID-19’s spread.

If this continuing idiotic response to this deadly respiratory disease were not so tragic, the stupidity of these grossly incompetent politicians, whose only concern is reelection, would be the stuff of absurdist drama.

But it’s not, and the tragedy is now certain to worsen since only a few Republican leaders have enough common sense to follow CDC guidelines in response to the disease. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s successful method of dealing with COVID-19 earlier in the year, a model for all to follow but currently still ignored by most Republican governors in whose states COVID-19 is raging, has now become itself the victim of politicians who can’t stop themselves from politicizing everything, including public health crises.

If there is any decency in him, Trump needs to stop playing golf while Americans continue to die and show leadership by mandating a national response to the disease based upon protocols established by Cuomo.