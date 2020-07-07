Letter, 7/8: Aid funds are taxpayer money
Letter, 7/8: Aid funds are taxpayer money

Gov. Pete Rickett's new mandate of punishing counties for requiring masks is withholding help and funds. It is simply theft.

This is not your father's money, governor. It is the taxpayers'! This is a matter of public health, not partisan politics. These are public funds coming back to help our communities, and it should not be a political stunt.

I ask the governor, as a responsible leader, to do the right thing: let local leadership and medical professionals make good decisions for their communities without political threats.

Sarah Davis, Lincoln

