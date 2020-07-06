Letter, 7/7: Support science, not politics

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A note to Sens. Deb Fischer and Ben Sasse and Rep. Jeff Fortenberry:

Events of the past weeks have demonstrated, clearly and beyond reasonable doubt that the current administration is not only scientifically illiterate, but also willfully so. Scientific illiteracy in elected office is a public health hazard.

If you do not understand that principle, write it a hundred times on the chalkboard. The current administration has validated that claim many times over during the current COVID-19 pandemic. It is now time for you to demonstrate courage instead of complicity, demonstrate rationality and concern for the American public instead of for your re-election chances, and demonstrate that you understand how dependent modern nations are on science and technology, thus are endangered when led by scientific illiterates.

Any professional scientist could easily calculate the number of American deaths for which the president and his sycophants are responsible. Any professional scientist could easily calculate the cost to individuals, to the health care system and to our trained medical specialists as a result of this president’s scientific illiteracy.