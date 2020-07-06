Letter, 7/7: Reform sentencing to fix issue

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On July 1, Nebraska’s governor was supposed to declare an emergency if our prison population was still more than 140% of capacity. We are over 140%, but apparently nothing is going to happen. We cannot maintain our current overcrowding nor build our way out of it.

Although Nebraska incarcerates fewer people per capita than many other states, we are still locking up far greater percentages than other western democracies, and we are less safe from crime. That’s dumb. We can speed up successful parole by providing better support, especially housing, for those who are released. But what we really need to do is take a second look at long-term violent offenders who have “aged out” of crime and truly changed their lives.

Approximately 14% of Nebraska’s prisoners are serving life or equivalent sentences. Many are excellent release prospects whose excessively long sentences will otherwise clog our prisons for decades. Both parole support and shortening sentences will require some changes — changes that should have been made in the past five years — but they more practical and humane goals than a new prison. And they are far more likely to make all of us safer from crime.

Fran Kaye, Lincoln