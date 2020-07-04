Letter, 7/5: We need to rethink incarceration

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Nebraska has the second most overcrowded prisons in the nation. There are four factors that drive overcrowding in prisons: incoming inmates, existing population, total capacity, and outgoing inmates.

It’s simple math — if the incoming inmates plus the existing population exceeds the capacity less outgoing inmates, then prisons are overcrowded. The current debate focuses on increasing capacity through building prisons or increasing outgoing inmates through expansion of the parole system.

However, the logic in both doesn’t hold. While releasing inmates does aid in crowding, the parole process is slow and requires resources such as parole officers under the current system. Likewise, we build barriers in society that prevent ex-convicts from truly reintegrating into the community which may increase the risk of recidivism.

In a time of recession where we are asking services that enrich our communities to reduce their budgets, then we should not give corrections a blank check to build more prisons. Additionally, if a state’s population is increasing then it can be assumed that they will have an increased inmate population. This implies overcrowding cannot be solved by building — it just kicks the can down the road for future generations.