Letter, 7/5: 'Stoked' for new Pershing project

On June 23, Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird announced that the city had selected a proposal from an Omaha developer to redevelop the block including the vacant Pershing Center.
This is to include so many beneficial things for our city, including a new library, wellness center, 100 affordable housing units, child care center, retail and a community green space with public art! I am stoked!
I worked at the State Office Building (lovingly, the SOB) for years, directly across from Pershing. I have walked the mall a hundred times, always admiring the intricate mosaic artwork on the front of the building. I have seen concerts inside the building and have some wonderful Pershing memories.
About six years ago the community debated how to save the mural; it was determined to be too costly. So as we undertake demolition, perhaps we could salvage pieces of our history for auction. Portions of the mural could be saved and sold to the highest bidders. It would allow for fundraising for the overall project while preserving pieces of Pershing. I'm willing to volunteer hours to this effort if it would be helpful. Thank you to the mayor and city planners for undertaking this new project!
Julie Ward, Lincoln
