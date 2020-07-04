Letter, 7/5: 'Stoked' for new Pershing project

I worked at the State Office Building (lovingly, the SOB) for years, directly across from Pershing. I have walked the mall a hundred times, always admiring the intricate mosaic artwork on the front of the building. I have seen concerts inside the building and have some wonderful Pershing memories.

About six years ago the community debated how to save the mural; it was determined to be too costly. So as we undertake demolition, perhaps we could salvage pieces of our history for auction. Portions of the mural could be saved and sold to the highest bidders. It would allow for fundraising for the overall project while preserving pieces of Pershing. I'm willing to volunteer hours to this effort if it would be helpful. Thank you to the mayor and city planners for undertaking this new project!