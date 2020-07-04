Letter, 7/5: Here's some food for thought
View Comments

Letter, 7/5: Here's some food for thought

{{featured_button_text}}
French Toast

The earliest reference to French toast dates back to 4th century Rome, and it is believed to have been around long before that.

 PhotoSpin

For nearly a century summers have included a tasty ice cream treat known as the Eskimo Pie. Now Dreyer's has decided to alter the name of this creation because of its "derogatory" nature. Granted there are many vocabulary words and ethnic titles that are used offensively and/or insensitively in certain contexts, but let's be cautious about where this is heading lest we start burning books ... or recipes ... or cooking formats.

What might the next casualty be? Brazil nuts. Korean BBQ. Spanish rice. Mongolian Grill. English muffins. French toast. German chocolate cake. Food for thought.

Mary Jo Bures, Odell

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News