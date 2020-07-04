Letter, 7/5: Here's some food for thought

For nearly a century summers have included a tasty ice cream treat known as the Eskimo Pie. Now Dreyer's has decided to alter the name of this creation because of its "derogatory" nature. Granted there are many vocabulary words and ethnic titles that are used offensively and/or insensitively in certain contexts, but let's be cautious about where this is heading lest we start burning books ... or recipes ... or cooking formats.
What might the next casualty be? Brazil nuts. Korean BBQ. Spanish rice. Mongolian Grill. English muffins. French toast. German chocolate cake. Food for thought.
Mary Jo Bures, Odell
