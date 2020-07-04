Letter, 7/5: Give football players protection
Letter, 7/5: Give football players protection

Regarding the editorial in the June 21 Journal Star imploring Nebraskans to wear masks to prevent the spreading of COVID-19, the opinion suggested that if we slow the rate of infection, possibly the Cornhusker football team could take the field this fall.

Many would welcome a college football season in this year, and given the economic hit the University of Nebraska would take if the season is canceled, pressure is on the team to play.

Are we putting the players at too much of a risk? Already football teams gearing up to practice have found many positive tests for the virus. Alabama reportedly had eight players test positive.

Players will be under pressure to perform even if they are afraid for their health and for the health of the people around them.

That is why I believe UNL players should demand what the UCLA players are demanding; an independent body monitoring football activities to see that protocols for prevention are followed, and that each player can make a decision to play without losing his scholarship.

If economic pressure forces NU to play football this fall, let us give protection and rights to the players.

Ricky Fulton, Omaha

