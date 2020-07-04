Letter, 7/5: Erasing past is very '1984'

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“Every record has been destroyed or falsified, every book rewritten, every picture has been repainted, every statue and street building has been renamed, every date has been altered. And the process is continuing day by day and minute by minute. History has stopped. Nothing exists except an endless present in which the Party is always right.” -- George Orwell 1984

This simple piece of fiction published in 1949 has become a reality in today's world of Progressives and their Democratic Party. Remove the statues, ban the books and movies, censor television, revise and rewrite our history, all for what motive?

Next they will be calling for the removal of the Constitution as it, too, was written by slave owners of the time.

History is just that, good or bad, and you must see and understand, as to forget it as seen so many times you are destined to repeat the same mistakes. Destruction of property, no matter what, is a crime. Use peaceful assembly and present your issue to the people as a whole, not just imposing by force the will of the modern agitator. It's the way civilized people would address the problems.