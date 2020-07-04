Letter, 7/5: Erasing past is very '1984'

“Every record has been destroyed or falsified, every book rewritten, every picture has been repainted, every statue and street building has been renamed, every date has been altered. And the process is continuing day by day and minute by minute. History has stopped. Nothing exists except an endless present in which the Party is always right.” -- George Orwell 1984
This simple piece of fiction published in 1949 has become a reality in today's world of Progressives and their Democratic Party. Remove the statues, ban the books and movies, censor television, revise and rewrite our history, all for what motive?
Next they will be calling for the removal of the Constitution as it, too, was written by slave owners of the time.
History is just that, good or bad, and you must see and understand, as to forget it as seen so many times you are destined to repeat the same mistakes. Destruction of property, no matter what, is a crime. Use peaceful assembly and present your issue to the people as a whole, not just imposing by force the will of the modern agitator. It's the way civilized people would address the problems.
Again taking a knee in protest is your right, but respect is a totally different matter. Ever see that old person or veteran desperately trying to stand from his wheelchair as the colors are approaching in a parade? That is respect, his or her right as well, and is it wrong today?
John Stanley, Ceresco
