Letter, 7/5: Decision imperils more Nebraskans

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The duty of elected government officials is to honorably serve in the interests of all their constituents. Within that charge, the single most important job for government is to act as our protector when our lives are in danger from forces beyond our control.

The U.S. now has the most confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths in the world. The federal government failed to do its main job, having abandoned any coordinated proactive response to the pandemic. The feds left the job of defending us from this virus to the states and various profit-seeking businesses.

In Nebraska, Gov. Pete Ricketts also abandoned trying to stop the spread of the virus. He measures success by making sure that Nebraska has enough of the most expensive private hospital and ICU beds and ventilators to take care of Nebraskans who are powerless on their own to avoid getting infected. Reports of real Nebraskans getting sick and dying are the data used to track the next outbreak requiring more ICU beds and ventilators.

Now we read that Ricketts promises to withhold federal tax dollars for coronavirus relief from county governments if they follow CDC and UNMC experts’ advice and mandate masks be worn in county buildings and courthouses.