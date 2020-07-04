Letter, 7/5: Clean energy opening doors

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Since the revelation of Nebraska’s great wind energy potential, major corporations have flocked to our state looking to invest in this abundant natural resource.

More and more private businesses are looking to invest in and operate solely by clean energy. In the past five years, Nebraska has added Facebook, Adobe, Smucker’s, Hormel Foods and more to the list of private businesses who have chosen to invest in our state, specifically because of our great wind energy potential.

And, with their investment, they have brought millions of dollars in local revenue with them – supporting major projects like Rattlesnake Creek Wind Project and Plum Creek Wind Energy, both in northeast Nebraska.

These two wind farms created a total investment of nearly $500 million. That is money Dixon and Wayne counties never had coming in before; and without the investment from private corporations, it would not have been possible.

Take the brand-new Facebook data center in Papillion as an example. This facility was nonexistent before. Now, it has created nearly 200 permanent jobs, is powered entirely by local, clean energy and has poured millions of dollars into the local economy. And, let’s face it, without Nebraska’s abundant clean energy potential, Facebook would have gone somewhere else.