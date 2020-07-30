Letter, 7/31: In-person school is important

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It is important that schools be opened five days per week for in-person learning.

According to the First Trust/Wall Street Journal COVID-19 Tracker, as of July 13, 30 children under age 15 have died from COVID-19 nationwide. In a typical year, 190 children die of the flu, 436 from suicide, 625 from homicide, and 4,114 from unintentional deaths such as drowning.

We don’t shut down schools every year due to the flu.

According to the CDC, the percent of deaths due to COVID-19 in the 5-14 age group was 0.7% from Feb. 1 to June 17.

The risk dial needs to be based on the risk to students – not based on the total population. The risk for those of school age approaches zero.

“The American Academy of Pediatrics said the importance of in-person learning is well-documented and goes far beyond academic instruction, to include social and emotional skills, safety, reliable nutrition, and physical activity,” according to the July 17 Epoch Times.

The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine indicated that opening schools will supply child care, school services, meals and other family supports. Without in-person instruction, schools risk children falling behind academically and exacerbating educational inequities.