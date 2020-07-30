Letter, 7/31: Con artist plans his next game

Donald Trump has spent his whole adult life conning banks and even conning his own family. He's been cheating on taxes and living a life of luxury all on borrowed money.
Donald’s greatest con game was selling himself as the self-made, successful businessman to be elected president.
The man has no morals or compassion for anyone. There is no doubt he’s drafting a plan to con a pardon for himself because of the tax laws he has violated and will be indicted for – hopefully, in January 2021.
John Wheat Sr., Lincoln
