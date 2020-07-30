You have permission to edit this article.
Letter, 7/31: Con artist plans his next game
Letter, 7/31: Con artist plans his next game

President Donald Trump pauses as he speaks during an event on regulatory reform Thursday on the South Lawn of the White House.

Donald Trump has spent his whole adult life conning banks and even conning his own family. He's been cheating on taxes and living a life of luxury all on borrowed money.

Donald’s greatest con game was selling himself as the self-made, successful businessman to be elected president.

The man has no morals or compassion for anyone. There is no doubt he’s drafting a plan to con a pardon for himself because of the tax laws he has violated and will be indicted for – hopefully, in January 2021.

John Wheat Sr., Lincoln

