Letter, 7/30: Medicaid expansion finally is here

As a Nebraska state senator, my priorities were fighting for children and families. Throughout my time in the Legislature, I listened to Nebraskans’ stories of their struggles of being uninsured. Many did not make enough money to qualify for tax credits to buy private health insurance but made too much to qualify for Nebraska’s Medicaid program.

I introduced bills in three legislative sessions to remedy this problem. I heard the pain in the voices of those who testified regarding the health and financial challenges they faced from not having health insurance.

The Legislature did not resolve this issue, but the fight was not over. In November of 2018, Nebraskans made history and chose a healthier future for our state. We made it clear: Every Nebraskan should have access to quality, affordable health care.

After nearly a decade of waiting, more than 90,000 of our family members, friends and neighbors will finally be able to enroll in Medicaid expansion on Aug. 1. It’s been a decade of tremendous effort and resilience. And this program is more important than ever as our state responds to the COVID-19 pandemic with even more Nebraskans losing their health insurance.