Letter, 7/30: Let senators feel farmers' pain

Sen. Mike Groene, Tom Briese, Curt Friesen and Lou Anne Linehan worked long and hard on LB974. It was a good, fair bill for everyone for property tax relief.
But the public schools cried and kicked their feet and said no. They didn't want to give up any taxation authority. Approximately 19 senators from Lincoln and Omaha would not support this bill.
The fix to this problem is to give each one of these senators a farm to pay the taxes on themselves without renting it out. Or better yet, let's give them a ranch with some cattle to take care of. Or maybe a dairy farm with cows to milk twice a day.
Craig Bolz, Palmyra
