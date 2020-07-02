Letter, 7/3: Stop with negativity toward police

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It concerns me to hear all the negativity about our law enforcement. We need these men and women to protect and defend our communities.

There are good and bad officers. Every profession has "bad apples," and most times, they are weeded out. I work in the medical profession. There are good and some really bad health care professionals.

Hearing law enforcement being slammed reminds me of the Vietnam veterans returning home, being spit on and berated. Most officers are truly heroes. At the start of each shift, they don't know if they will be returning home at the end of their shift. Respect and encouragement is warranted.

Beverly Morgan, Lincoln

