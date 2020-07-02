Letter, 7/3: Stop with negativity toward police
View Comments

Letter, 7/3: Stop with negativity toward police

{{featured_button_text}}
Protest, 6.3

Protesters are escorted by Lincoln police after leaving the state Capitol and marching down K Street on Wednesday.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR

It concerns me to hear all the negativity about our law enforcement. We need these men and women to protect and defend our communities.

There are good and bad officers. Every profession has "bad apples," and most times, they are weeded out. I work in the medical profession. There are good and some really bad health care professionals.

Hearing law enforcement being slammed reminds me of the Vietnam veterans returning home, being spit on and berated. Most officers are truly heroes. At the start of each shift, they don't know if they will be returning home at the end of their shift. Respect and encouragement is warranted.

Beverly Morgan, Lincoln

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News