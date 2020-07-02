Letter, 7/3: Policy could be painful lesson

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I wish to address the governor’s intent to withhold funding, allocated by Congress as part of the CARES Act, from localities that require wearing a mask to enter their public-facing facilities.

I only moved to Nebraska a few years ago, but Nebraskans’ qualities, embracing wisdom, respect and courtesy make me proud to be here. We have our outliers, but our public policy is usually informed by mutual compassion and respect and the best available scientific knowledge.

With that in mind, I wish to convey my dismay at the governor’s decision. It flies in the face of the best scientific knowledge available regarding how to slow and prevent the spread of the most novel, contagious and deadly disease of our time.

It fails to be compassionate or respectful for those most vulnerable among us. It betrays the Republican Party’s pro-life platform in favor of advancing an agenda that randomly and gruesomely kills our neighbors. It would make a travesty of the CARES Act by denying to those who are in need the benefits promised by Congress, using the most capricious of arguments.

It grotesquely stretches the definition of "fully open," incentivizes local government officials to make their places of work inaccessible for many of the most vulnerable citizens, and veritable death traps for a minority of their employees.